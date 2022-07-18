ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

16-Year-Old 'American Ninja Warrior' Competitor Katie Bone Hopes to Inspire People with Type 1 Diabetes

By Christie Calucchia
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Bone makes racing through the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course look easy. The 16-year-old seemingly breezed through her initial qualifying run on episode four of season 14 of NBC's hit show, which aired on June 27. While she set out with a goal of conquering the course, she's mostly focused...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Are Taping Their Faces Overnight to Prevent Wrinkles, and Plastic Surgeons Have Thoughts

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shape Magazine

Nathalie Huerta Created a Safe, Affirming Fitness Space for the LGBTQ+ Community

The Queer Gym has a simple, yet important mission: to create happy, healthy, homos, according to founder and trainer Nathalie Huerta. And this month — Pride month, no less — marks the gym's 12th anniversary. The gym originally opened in Oakland, California in 2010 before moving to a completely virtual experience over the last few years. The Queer Gym offers both small group training of no more than 20 people per class as well as one-on-one coaching for fitness and nutrition. Learn more about how Huerta has created a one-of-a-kind fitness community for LGBTQIA2S folks who deserve a safe, welcoming place to prioritize their wellbeing.
OAKLAND, CA
Shape Magazine

Deadlift Variations to Build Lower-Body Strength for Every Fitness Level and Exercise Need

Welcome to Modify This Move, the ongoing series where you'll find everything you need to amend a standard exercise to meet your goals, your body, and your mood. Each story breaks down how to perform a foundational fitness move, then offers various modifications based on your current fitness or energy level, present or prior injuries, or the muscles you want to target most. So check your ego at that door and ensure every workout meets you where you're at today.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Call This Massage Gun a 'Miracle Worker' for Relieving Tension — and It's Nearly 75% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Anyone who works out regularly knows that recovery means more than just relaxing. Post workout aches can creep into normal life, making basic tasks like lifting groceries, sitting at a desk, and even sleeping a pain (literally). Thankfully, massage treatments can remedy those overworked muscles, allowing you to hop back into your fitness routine faster. However, if you don't have time in your schedule to see an in-person therapist, using a self-massager is a quick, effective, and easily accessible option. While massage guns can be quite pricey, the best-selling Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun is currently on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for nearly 75 percent off with an on-site coupon.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Shape Magazine

What Is the Mayr Method Diet, and Is It Safe?

Since declaring 2020 her "year of health," actress Rebel Wilson has crushed her health goals, serving wellness inspo via Instagram along the way. Surf lessons, a tire-flipping workout, and drool-worthy food pics have all made the feed, as well as a recent post about a visit to wellness resort VivaMayr in Austria.
DIETS
Shape Magazine

Best Exercises to Improve Dowager's Hump, According to Experts

Technology is useful, but there's no denying that it has its downsides. Spending too much time scrolling through social media isn't just associated with sleep issues and an increased sense of loneliness, but spinal problems. Ever heard of "dowager's hump"?. The term refers to a curvature of the upper spine...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 1 Diabetes#American Ninja Warrior#Usa Climbing#Nbc
Shape Magazine

Danielle Brooks Talks Snap-Back Culture, Trampoline Workouts, and Keeping It Real

In the year 2022, realness is a hot commodity that's not always easy to find. That's why Danielle Brooks wanted to partner with Aerie, "a brand that is all about self-love and self-acceptance and keeping it real," the actress tells Shape over the phone. "We live in a society where social media is all about filtering ourselves and not being one hundred with who we are, and I think it's really taken away the beauty of people, which is that we're all different," she says.
FITNESS
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy