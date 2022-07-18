16-Year-Old 'American Ninja Warrior' Competitor Katie Bone Hopes to Inspire People with Type 1 Diabetes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Anyone who works out regularly knows that recovery means more than just relaxing. Post workout aches can creep into normal life, making basic tasks like lifting groceries, sitting at a desk, and even sleeping a pain (literally). Thankfully, massage treatments can remedy those overworked muscles, allowing you to hop back into your fitness routine faster. However, if you don't have time in your schedule to see an in-person therapist, using a self-massager is a quick, effective, and easily accessible option. While massage guns can be quite pricey, the best-selling Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun is currently on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for nearly 75 percent off with an on-site coupon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 DAYS AGO