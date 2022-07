Ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office has mailed a printed voters’ pamphlet to all households with a primary race. An online voters’ guide is also available at www.votewa.gov. Voters can access the VoteWA website by logging in with their name and date of birth. When logging into VoteWA, voters will only be able to view measures that they are eligible to vote on.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO