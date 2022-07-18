The Waterboy’s ‘Captain Insano’ character slated for legitimate AEW run

Paul Wight – also known professionally as WCW’s The Giant and WWE’s The Big Show – has revealed plans to reprise his Captain Insano character from the 1998 film The Waterboy.

The seven-foot superstar recently disclosed in an exchange with Wrestling Inc. that plans are underway for the fictional Captain Insano to compete as a legitimate, in-ring performer.

“He’ll be back,” Wight said of the character. “The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. [AEW founder, co-owner, and president] Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano.”

The announcement may come as a surprise for fans of the seven-time world champion, as he has become increasingly less active in the ring in recent years.

Elaborating on the news, Wight appeared to confirm that he will end his storied career as the cult-classic character.

“There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak.”

Since joining AEW in February of last year, Wight has stuck primarily to commentary. Though he has wrestled four matches, including one pay-per-view match in September at the company’s ’All Out’ event.