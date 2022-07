A Ferndale woman is facing an assault charge after she allegedly used a glass bottle to hit a man in the back of the head after a nearby dog bit her. Skylar Dawn Ruiz, 22, was charged Monday, July 18, in Whatcom County Superior Court with second-degree assault (domestic violence). Ruiz was released from Whatcom County Jail the following day in lieu of $2,500 bail, according to court and jail records.

FERNDALE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO