ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Jocelina Joiner, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn3lj_0gjeTpJO00
(Credit: Brand Storm Inc. via FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBk6V_0gjeTpJO00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WRBL News 3

Geneva Co. man involved in cattle truck fire; 70 cows on roadway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle. The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was […]
SAMSON, AL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 gang members on numerous drug-related charges

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of three validated gang members on drug-related charges. On July 21, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 4-month-year-old’s death ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The death of an infant that occurred in October of 2021 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Columbus Police Department. The autopsy from the Georgia Burau of Investigation’s crime lab confirmed that the manner of death was a homicide. Officials says that...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Mobile man arrested, threatened President Joe Biden: Affidavit

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was charged and arrested on July 18 after making “threats against Presidents and successors to the Presidency,” according to an affidavit from the South Alabama United States District Court. Bazor is being held in Baldwin County Jail with no bond. More News from WRBL A White House […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foodsafety#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Columbus Police find critically missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man. Harold McBride, 79, went missing sometime between July 19 at 12 a.m. and July 20 at 9 p.m. from the 4500 block of Cusseta Road. McBride was last seen wearing a white & red shirt, blue jeans and black Sketcher shoes.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WRBL News 3

MCSO: 3 arrested, drugs and guns seized during execution of search warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This week the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force executed several search warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrants resulted in multiple people being arrested, and $113,311 worth of drugs being removed from the streets. “Citizens of Muscogee County, please know that the Muscogee County […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Missing woman found

UPDATE – The Columbus Police Department has canceled its missing person alert for April Tarver. According to police, Tarver has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating April Tarver (also known as April […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. More News from WRBL According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WRBL News 3

Lightning strikes Fort Gordon injuring 9 soldiers, killing 1

UPDATE, 7:04 P.M. – According to Fort Gordon authorities, one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike has died. Authorities say that the solider succumbed to their injuries and no name will be released at this time until the next of kin have been notified. FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon officials reporting […]
FORT GORDON, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy