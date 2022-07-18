Britney Spears Buries The Hatchet With Mom, Thanks Her For Being ‘Supportive’

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

In an Instagram post where Britney shared her happiness for Selena Gomez attending her wedding she also seems to have buried the hatchet with her mother, Lynne.

“My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding’ … she said all she wanted for me was to be happy !!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you.”

Britney has accused her mother of being the mastermind behind her conservatorship in a social media post, however, she quickly deleted the message.

Do you think Britney reconciling with her mother will help her in the case against her father?

