Fred Kerley Wins Gold, USA Sweeps The Men’s 100M

Texas native Fred Kerley, the 27-year-old American who took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, won gold at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon in 9.86 seconds on Saturday. He led the U.S. medals sweep of the 100m followed by Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell, who each ran 9.88.

This was the first American clean sweep of the men’s 100m podium since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell did so back in 1991. Fred Kerley has done it all this year, from running 9.76, to winning the U.S Championships, to breaking 9.80 twice in one day of running to officially become the world’s fastest man.

