Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico . “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ( NIAID), where he is the director, had “ the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

New omicron variant BA.2.75 detected in several US states

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Man charged with murder of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Grenada man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie "Jay" Lee. Lee was last seen on July 8. Authorities found Lee's car at a local towing company on July 11. The car was later sent to the state crime lab. Most recently, the Oxford Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined in on the investigation.
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court's ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court's first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge's order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Trio accused of creating fake business for education counseling in Mississippi

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate company.
Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday. According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland. Officers say they were […]
Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept. Officers responded and found...
Man charged with capital murder of former Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with capital murder following the shooting death of a former Jackson police officer on Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said former officer Devin Fallo, 29, of Pearl, was found fatally shot inside a Ford F-150 truck at 1229 Bailey Avenue. Shortly after, […]
