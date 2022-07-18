ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Indiana Mall Gunman Kills 3 Before Being Killed By Civilian

By King Tutt
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omaJv_0gjeTFya00

Source: Thierry Monasse / Getty

A gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, killing three people and injuring two before being killed by a another civilian. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison stated at a news conference that a mall patron who shot the man with the rifle was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County, Indiana, legally carried a firearm.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

See story here

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana police officer arrested for on-duty OWI 1 month after being sworn in

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated while on the job, just one month after he was sworn in to the Vevay Police Department. An initial report by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office showed that several coworkers said they smelled alcohol...
VEVAY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHI

Police identify semi driver killed in Putnam County I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month. The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed. Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Truck veers off Indianapolis highway, slams into radio station building

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening on Indianapolis' northeast side. Around 6:30 p.m., a pickup truck was northbound on Interstate 465 just south of the I-69 exit. According to police, the truck left the highway, went down an embankment and ran into a building in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The building houses multiple local radio station studios, including 95.5 WFMS.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Docs: Carmel husband of day care owner charged with child molestation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation initiated by the Carmel Police Department in March has resulted in the charging of a Carmel man for child molestation. According to Hamilton County court documents, David Abshire, 65, is the husband of a woman who owns and operates an in-home day care for children in Carmel. There, police say in court documents, Abshire abused a girl, who is now 4 years old, reportedly “100 times” over the course of several months beginning before last August.
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Family identifies Beech Grove shooting victims as brother and sister

BEECH GROVE— A mass shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove Sunday left one man dead and three others injured. Family says the man who died was 20-year-old Brandon Cortez-Newton. Cortez-Newton's girlfriend tells WRTV the two were expecting a baby boy in 6 months. His sister, 17-year-old Rosalina...
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

509
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy