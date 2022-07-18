Indiana Mall Gunman Kills 3 Before Being Killed By Civilian

A gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, killing three people and injuring two before being killed by a another civilian. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison stated at a news conference that a mall patron who shot the man with the rifle was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County, Indiana, legally carried a firearm.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

