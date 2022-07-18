All-American Soap Box Derby returns to Akron. Here's what you need to know

It’s Derby Week in Akron.

More than 300 racers and their families are in town for weeklong events connected to the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships.

Racers ages 7 to 20 will spend much of the week at Derby Downs participating in technical inspections of their race cars, weigh-ins and preliminary races in anticipation of the world championships Saturday.

Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with an opening ceremony and kick-off parade at Derby Downs for the All-American Soap Box Derby. The championship runs are expected around 2 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's races are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate. They can be purchased here.

Full Soap Box Derby schedule:

Monday:

1-4 p.m. — Welcoming ceremonies at E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron

Tuesday:

7:30 a.m. — AAA Local Challenge, Local Masters

9:30 a.m. — AAA Local Challenge, Local Super Stock

1 p.m. — AAA Local Challenge, Local Stock

Wednesday:

7:30 a.m. — AUI Rally Challenge, Rally Masters

9:30 a.m. — AUI Rally Challenge, Rally Super Stock

12 p.m. — AUI Rally Challenge, Rally Stock

Thursday:

10 a.m. — All-Star Races

11 a.m. — Legacy Race

4-7 p.m. — Topside Show

Friday:

8 a.m.-3 p.m. — National Super Kids Classic

Saturday:

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — STEM Fair

8:30 a.m. — Opening ceremonies and parade

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby (Series of single-elimination heats for Stock, Super Stock and Masters divisions, as well as Super Kids Classic championship titles)

7 p.m. — Awards ceremony at the Akron Civic Theatre