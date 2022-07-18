ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

All-American Soap Box Derby returns to Akron. Here's what you need to know

By Shannon Coan, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
It’s Derby Week in Akron.

More than 300 racers and their families are in town for weeklong events connected to the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships.

Racers ages 7 to 20 will spend much of the week at Derby Downs participating in technical inspections of their race cars, weigh-ins and preliminary races in anticipation of the world championships Saturday.

Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with an opening ceremony and kick-off parade at Derby Downs for the All-American Soap Box Derby. The championship runs are expected around 2 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's races are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate. They can be purchased here.

Full Soap Box Derby schedule:

Monday:

1-4 p.m. — Welcoming ceremonies at E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron

Tuesday:

7:30 a.m. — AAA Local Challenge, Local Masters

9:30 a.m. — AAA Local Challenge, Local Super Stock

1 p.m. — AAA Local Challenge, Local Stock

Wednesday:

7:30 a.m. — AUI Rally Challenge, Rally Masters

9:30 a.m. — AUI Rally Challenge, Rally Super Stock

12 p.m. — AUI Rally Challenge, Rally Stock

Thursday:

10 a.m. — All-Star Races

11 a.m. — Legacy Race

4-7 p.m. — Topside Show

Friday:

8 a.m.-3 p.m. — National Super Kids Classic

Saturday:

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — STEM Fair

8:30 a.m. — Opening ceremonies and parade

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby (Series of single-elimination heats for Stock, Super Stock and Masters divisions, as well as Super Kids Classic championship titles)

7 p.m. — Awards ceremony at the Akron Civic Theatre

