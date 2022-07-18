ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gas prices continue to fall in Illinois

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago

Average gasoline prices in Illinois have fallen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.00/g July 18, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 52.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.67/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $3.83/g July 17 while the most expensive was $6.29/g, a difference of $2.46/g. The lowest price in the state July 17 was $3.83/g while the highest was $6.29/g, a difference of $2.46/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g July 18. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Illinois and the national average going back 10 years:
• July 18, 2021: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
• July 18, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
• July 18, 2019: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
• July 18, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
• July 18, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
• July 18, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
• July 18, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
• July 18, 2014: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
• July 18, 2013: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
• July 18, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Peoria- $4.77/g, down 12.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.89/g.
• St. Louis- $4.42/g, down 16.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.58/g.
• Champaign- $4.62/g, down 9.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.71/g.
“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
709
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy