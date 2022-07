Hale & Hearty, the soup-and-sandwich chain that has fueled countless sad desk lunches appears to have completely shut down in NYC. The New York Post reports that all 16 locations have “temporarily” closed with no further explanation. One downtown Manhattan branch was in the middle of two lawsuits — one from food vendor Chef’s Warehouse claiming nearly $160,000 in unpaid invoices and another from its landlord for $400,000 in unpaid rent — but it’s not clear what’s going on at the other locations, or if there is any plan to reopen. Eater has reached out to Hale & Hearty for more information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO