Roca, NE

Roca Berry Farm needs 200 more employees by Fall

By Kloee Sander
1011now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roca Berry Farm needs more than 200 employees to operate their fall attractions. To help reach the 200 employee threshold, they held their first job fair on July 13 in their main building. At the job far,...

www.1011now.com

1011now.com

Lincoln family experiencing home buying nightmare gets help from community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A young Lincoln family is getting the help they need, after discovering their newly-purchased home was infested with termites. Jack Zigler and Emina Mrkaljevic had to completely demolish their new home and rebuild. They say the previous owners didn’t disclose the termite infestation and the inspector didn’t notice.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New leader hired for Gage Area Growth Enterprise

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska economic development organization has selected a new Executive Director. Rachel Kreikemeier will become the director of Gage Area Growth Enterprise, known as NGage, on Monday. The Alma, Nebraska native has been with the Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus the past four years, as an...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Pershing Auditorium mural saved, coming down slowly but surely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to save the Pershing mural in Lincoln has reached a milestone. Organizers have raised enough money to pay for the mural’s safe removal and storage, and that process is no small feat. In total, 763,000 square-inch tiles will have to come down. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Roca, NE
klin.com

Food Truck Festival In Lincoln On Saturday

Lincoln residents will have a chance to enjoy a variety of food and live music while benefiting a good cause on Saturday. The 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival will be held from 4-11 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The event benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. Volunteer Carrie Dell tells KLIN News there...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Children's Zoo celebrates National Zoo Keeper's Week

Five new teachers in Nebraska have received a memorial scholarship, honoring a teacher who was tragically killed in a hunting accident last year. The festival is nine days in total, with dozens of artists playing across numerous venues.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Crossroads Music Festival

A mural, statue and a building name were featured at a dedication to Chief Standing Bear. Ponca leaders and state officials attended the ceremony. A mountain lion was spotted on security camera video at the northwest edge of Lincoln on July 20.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Toxic algae blooms found at three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a health alert on Friday over harmful algal blooms in three Nebraska lakes. The toxic blue-green algae has been identified at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Final phase of construction wraps on Bryan East Campus

The four electric bicycles will eventually be used by Lincoln Police officers to better navigate patrols during times of traffic congestion. Nebraska doctor explains how high heat, humidity can be dangerous.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln's Pershing mural is coming down — very carefully

The tiles are coming down but, thanks to months of furious fundraising by a small group of people who want to save the giant Pershing mural, this is no demolition. What began Wednesday morning is a careful, painstaking job, where 763,000 one-inch square tiles — 40 different shades and colors — are coming down in 4-by-8-foot sections, being numbered by column and row, stacked carefully on plywood and stored by the Nebraska State Historical Society until they can be reassembled.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Health officials warn of toxic algae at Nebraska lakes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to venture out to some Nebraska lakes should take note of health precautions. The state has issued a health alert for toxic blue-green algae. Nebraska DHHS says that the dangerous algae was found at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Finally, Relief At The Pump

Nebraskans are finally seeing some relief at the gas pump. AAA Nebraska reports the statewide average is now at $4.43 a gallon, 6-cents under the national average. In Lincoln, the average price is $4.47 a gallon and in Omaha, $4.40. In June, the state saw the record high at $4.79 a gallon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!

A Lincoln family says the previous owners didn't disclose the termite infestation and the inspector didn't notice. Lincoln Police said a man is fighting for his life following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning. Five new teachers in Nebraska have received a memorial scholarship, honoring a teacher who was tragically killed in a hunting accident last year.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County delayed until 2024

The opening of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County has been delayed. The facility, originally slated to open this year, has been delayed until 2024, said Trenton Albers, spokesman for the City of Papillion. Amazon informed the city's mayor and City Council of the delay, citing supply chain...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Groups stake out Sheryl Crow concert seats before sunrise at Omaha’s Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking for something to do and bold enough to brave the heat, Memorial Park may be right up your alley. Friday evening the Omaha Celebrates America concert kicks off at 5:45 pm with the National Athem, a local band, a well-known guitarist, nine-time grammy award-winning singer Sheryl Crow as the headliner and fireworks to round out the event.
OMAHA, NE
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

More than 20,000 businesses, including the headquarters of Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, have set up shop in the Omaha, NE metro area, which gives the city a strong economic edge. But, while Omaha is undoubtedly a convenient place to live and work (its central location provides easy access to move about the country), that’s only part of the story. Nebraska’s biggest city offers hip neighborhoods with friendly residents, a cool craft beer scene, a love for local music and one of the best zoos in the world. Plus, as one of the best places to live in the U.S., residents find that their dollar goes further here, with affordable housing and lots of ways to have fun for free, from art museums to concerts and festivals.
OMAHA, NE

