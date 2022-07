The Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise runs scored vs the Boston Red Sox on Friday night- by the fifth inning!. Toronto took down Boston 28-5 at Fenway Park. The Blue Jays took a 25-3 lead with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. And the 25 runs set a new Blue Jays franchise record for runs scored in a game (and also a Red Sox franchise record for runs allowed).

