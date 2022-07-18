ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

You can now stay at the ‘The Godfather’ mansion via Airbnb

By Shaye Weaver
Time Out New York
 4 days ago
Here’s an offer you can’t refuse—Airbnb has just listed the mansion from The Godfather and is giving the public a chance to book a 30-night stay. The Staten Island mansion’s exterior appeared in the 1972 classic as the...

You Can Rent “The Godfather” Mansion in NYC for an Entire Month

In honor of “The Godfather” reaching its 50th anniversary, the mansion from the 1972 film is available to book on Airbnb for a monthly stay at its Staten Island location. “Built in 1930, our charming but expansive 6,248-square-foot home has undergone renovations and is completely modernized, while still being recognizable from the exterior for its appearance in “The Godfather” 1972 film,” the homeowners recently shared on Airbnb’s description. Previously, the property was on the market for $1.375 million in 2019.
Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

