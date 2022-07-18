NASA celebrates in-house photographers with these competition winners

This contest isn't open to the public, but instead it celebrates photographers who actually work at the space agency. The results are diverse and impressive, including several black and white portraits of astronauts, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and even some lunar field geology tasks taking place.
There were four categories for NASA photographers to enter: Portrait, Documentation, People and Places, and the overall winners were released by NASA on Twitter . See them below.
Astronomers say that a bunch of asteroids could hide in the Sun’s glare. These near-Earth asteroids would most likely be objects we’ve never detected, as most telescope systems look outward from our Solar System. Recent surveys have revealed never-before-seen asteroids hiding near Venus and other planets in our Solar System.
Egypt’s tourism ministry has just announced it is relaxing regulations on street photography but photos that are of children or ‘damage the country’s image’ are still forbidden. This is welcome news for tourists and residents who could have had their cameras confiscated if they were caught sneaking a photo.
This European beach has just been ranked at the top of a list of the world's most photogenic beaches. Yay or nay?. Looking to combine your wanderlust with your love of landscapes, seascapes, sunset shots and beach photography? Then you might want to check out Europe's Praia Da Adraga, which has just topped a list of the world's most photogenic beaches.
Stonehenge has been photographed in a brand new light using modern drone technology and artificial lights. The ancient neolithic site situated on Salisbury Plain in the UK is a popular tourist destination and photography hotspot, so when Chicago-based photographer Reuben Wu was asked to shoot it for National Geographic, he wanted to come up with a way to do it differently.
A graduate from the University of Rhode Island (URI) has developed a camera that could help save one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems, coral reefs. The 3D printed camera was developed by marine scientist Alex Runyan and although it looks like a toy camera, it can monitor coral reef ecosystems by creating 3D models of them.
