Winneshiek County, IA

2 children, 2 adults rescued on Upper Iowa River in NE Iowa

KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. - Two children and two adults were rescued this weekend on the Upper Iowa River....

www.kimt.com

Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Tulsa horse show a 'bucket list' event for Iowa woman

DENVER, Iowa (AP) — If Kim Kass had one wish, it’d be that she could spend every minute with her horse. “I’d be living the life I love to live,” she said. “There’s nothing better than starting your morning with your horse. It’s peaceful, it’s just us, the birds, and the crickets.”
DENVER, IA
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for shooting at hunters in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting at some hunters results in probation for a southeastern Minnesota man. Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in June and four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive-by shooting were dismissed.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules. Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021. Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN
#Decorah Fire Department#Harmony Fire Department#Dnr
KIMT

Charles City man arrested for crashing a car into his neighbor's house

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
CHARLES CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Bank Scam Sweeps Through Waterloo

If only that text or email you received saying you won 1 million dollars if you provide your social security number, bank account number, and credit card information were true... hopefully one of these days you get that lucky. A text message scam is spreading through Waterloo and it's possible you've already seen this message.
WATERLOO, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Decorah Public Opinion

Reports from the Winneshiek Co. Sheriff and Decorah Police

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident July 3 on Clay Hill Road. Santo Guerrara Rayo, 26, of Spring Grove, Minn., was reportedly southbound on Clay Hill Road near the driveway at 2645 Clay Hill Road when he lost control and rolled the vehicle a number of times down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to crawl out, and were met on the roadway by a passerby who called 911. The two occupants did not request medical treatment. The vehicle sustained $10,000 in damages. Guerrara Rayo was cited for no valid driver’s license.
DECORAH, IA
Cresco Times

Cresco man tops off four months of lottery luck

CRESCO - Randall Oelmann of Cresco unexpectedly took two days of PTO on July 11-12 from his job at Alum-Line. He had a good excuse. Oelmann had to cash in his $100,000 winning “Cash” scratch game!. “Saturday morning, between 9:30 and 10, I went to (Cresco) Fareway to...
CRESCO, IA
KCRG.com

Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 Northbound near mile marker 195. Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.
FAIRBANK, IA
KOEL 950 AM

These Hateful Posters Found In An Iowa Town Are Now Going Viral

Earlier this month many residents in Oelwein Iowa woke up to flyers with swastikas on them. A neo-Nazi group is accused of putting up these posters and flyers in a public park located in Oelwein. This incident is not only getting a lot of attention from locals and other Iowans, but it is now also being covered on platforms like TikTok, and it's going viral.
OELWEIN, IA
KIMT

Heat continues: stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A heat wave continues to sweeping the nation! Temperatures across the U.S. remain unseasonably high. Here are some tips from both the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Public Health on how to stay cool and stay healthy. Tt's recommended for men to have around 16 cups of...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
WINONA, MN

