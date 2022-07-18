2 children, 2 adults rescued on Upper Iowa River in NE Iowa

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident July 3 on Clay Hill Road. Santo Guerrara Rayo, 26, of Spring Grove, Minn., was reportedly southbound on Clay Hill Road near the driveway at 2645 Clay Hill Road when he lost control and rolled the vehicle a number of times down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to crawl out, and were met on the roadway by a passerby who called 911. The two occupants did not request medical treatment. The vehicle sustained $10,000 in damages. Guerrara Rayo was cited for no valid driver’s license.

