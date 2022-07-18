Gas prices continue to fall in Illinois

Average gasoline prices in Illinois have fallen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.00/g July 18, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 52.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.67/g higher than a year ago.

