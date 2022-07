Europe is a top summer destination for Bostonians because we have lots of nonstop daily flights from Logan and the overnight schedules make it possible to even take a long weekend across the Atlantic. But with all the recent flight delays, baggage issues and airport strikes, traveling to Europe may not appeal to you right now. Although, there are still plenty of exciting places for Bostonians to visit this summer, and many of them may be a little unexpected.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO