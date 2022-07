In 1982, aspiring filmmaker Robert B Weide wrote to Kurt Vonnegut to ask if he could make a film him. The world-famous satirical novelist behind ‘Breakfast of Champions’ and ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’, two books that changed the landscape of American literature, agreed – much to the filmmaker’s astonishment. Over the next quarter of a century, as he became a well-known documentary filmmaker and Emmy-winning director on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Weide kept filming, becoming not only Vonnegut’s video biographer and unofficial archivist, but also his close friend. ‘I used to worry that the friendship would get in the way of the film,’ he notes, ‘but later on I began to fear that the film would get in the way of the friendship.’

