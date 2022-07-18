ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Portion of Lansing River Trail closed for bridge repairs

By Elena Durnbaugh, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SkWJ_0gjePwdJ00

The Lansing River Trail will be closed between Kruger's Landing and Crego Park for the next two weeks.

The half-mile section of the trail is closed for bridge repairs, according to the Lansing Public Service Department.

People are asked to find alternate routes while the section is closed.

Other sections of the river trail have been closed this summer for utility construction and road repair work, including the section between Shiawassee Street and Wentworth Park and between Moores Park and Elm Street.

Construction projects have also closed down several sidewalks and roads downtown.

For more information about road closures in Lansing, contact the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456.

Contact reporter Elena Durnbaugh at (517) 231-9501 or edurnbaug@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ElenaDurnbaugh.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wentworth Park#Urban Construction#Edurnbaug Lsj Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy