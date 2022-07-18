ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Has Been Called A “Full Time Climate Criminal” After Her Private Jet Was Exposed For Taking Three-Minute Flights

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

Back in May, Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, sparked fierce backlash when they were filmed going to a supermarket in their family reality show, The Kardashians .

Hulu

The mother-daughter duo were practically giddy with excitement as they relished pushing the cart full of groceries, paying at a checkout counter, and loading their purchases into their car.

Hulu

They later compared a drive-thru car wash to “Disneyland” and called it “such a tourist attraction.”

Hulu

The scenes left some viewers feeling uncomfortable, with billionaire Kylie finding novelty in such everyday activities being used as an example of her extreme privilege .

Hulu

The storyline had followed an episode where Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, famously struggled to slice her own cucumber, which had sparked another conversation about growing up in vast wealth.

Hulu

“I love that Kylie and Kendall are so out of touch with reality, to the point where they have to have a day to do ‘normal things’ like grocery store in person and cutting their own cucumbers,” one person tweeted at the time.

I love that Kylie and Kendall are so out of touch with reality, to the point where they have to have a day to do ‘normal things’ like grocery store in person and cutting their own cucumbers #loveit #Kardashians #TheKardashians

@MarilynMLover 01:58 PM - 26 May 2022

“Kylie and Kris calling going to the grocery store and checking out and filling their cart an experience is the most white rich privileged thing I’ve seen,” another added . A third said: “[I] thought the ‘day of normal errands’ with Kris and Kylie would be cute but it's SO GROSS. We know they're out of touch, we don't need to see just how out of touch.”

#TheKardashians thought the "day of normal errands" with Kris and Kylie would be cute but it's SO GROSS. We know they're out of touch, we don't need to see just how out of touch. Kris didn't know how to use her credit card and was so excited to push the cart. Is she 5.

@ken_joy_yw 12:41 PM - 26 May 2022

Neither Kylie or Kris responded to the negative reaction at the time, and Kylie has now found herself in more hot water after sharing an “out of touch” post to her Instagram page this weekend.

Axelle / FilmMagic

The 24-year-old business mogul posted a black-and-white photo of herself and her partner, Travis Scott, embracing in between two private jets.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for The New School

Kylie captioned the snap: “You wanna take mine or yours?” but her flex probably didn’t get the reaction that she anticipated.

youtube.com

In fact, the post quickly went viral on Twitter as horrified people accused Kylie of being “a full time climate criminal.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

She was accused of “bragging” about “her absolute disregard for the planet” as the damage that private jets do to the planet was highlighted online.

youtube.com

Amid the backlash, some delved deeper into Kylie’s flight history and discovered that her jet has been used for flights as short as three minutes.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m.

@CelebJets 02:20 AM - 13 Jul 2022

While it is not confirmed whether the mom of two was on the plane at the time, records show that it flew from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, earlier this month.

Twitter: @CelebJets

The journey would have taken just 40 minutes by car.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en

Kylie’s jet also takes regular flights amounting to less than 15 minutes each, which further horrified her critics.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. Apx. flt. time 12 Mins.

@CelebJets 10:09 PM - 15 Jul 2022

Many people were quick to point out that they’d made sacrifices in their own lives in their bid to protect the environment amid a growing climate crisis, but questioned whether it was worth it while celebrities were able to be this reckless with their own carbon footprint.

kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? explain

@MaFavRaps 01:59 PM - 16 Jul 2022

While swapping plastic straws for paper and using reusable shopping bags are well intentioned, private jets have been found to emit two tons of CO2 in just one hour.

youtube.com

In fact, Transport & Environment reported in May 2021 that they are 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes.

youtube.com

“80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight is more than some people make in a year,” one person tweeted.

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year.

@lifewithsommer 09:37 PM - 17 Jul 2022

Another reacted to Kylie’s Instagram post by writing: “Kylie Jenner truly is one of the worst celebrities out there. Not her flexing her absolute disregard for the planet.”

kylie jenner truly is one of the worst celebrities out there 😭 not her flexing her absolute disregard for the planet https://t.co/KlSTg1NQCv

@JENNlFERHERRERA 12:27 AM - 17 Jul 2022

“Famous people are so OUT of touch with reality, like, how did she not think she’d get backlash for that,” a third said. “@KylieJenner read the room. Our planet is dying, climate change is a real issue.”

famous people are so OUT of touch with reality like how did she not think she’d get backlash for that - @KylieJenner read the room. Our planet is dying, climate change is a real issue https://t.co/Gb6jSlfmMo

@angelscriedboca 12:33 PM - 18 Jul 2022

“Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off,” someone else said in response to the three-minute flight.

Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off. https://t.co/qOiazZnIaq

@JMacR 07:30 PM - 17 Jul 2022

“The hourly carbon footprint of most private jets is larger than the average annual carbon footprint for one American btw,” another tweeted.

The hourly carbon footprint of most private jets is larger than the average annual carbon footprint for one American btw https://t.co/aOXMzvOEC7

@MTGCal 03:09 PM - 17 Jul 2022

“This is depressing as fuck actually, considering working class ppl are constantly being told to alter their/our habits to fight climate change while people w money can just pollute the earth all day,” one more observed.

this is depressing as fuck actually considering working class ppl are constantly being told to alter their/our habits to fight climate change while people w money can just pollute the earth all day https://t.co/e9nNoxoMfH

@nonbinarybooty 09:55 PM - 16 Jul 2022

Others found Kylie’s post particularly tasteless as it comes amid a global cost-of-living crisis, with many regular people struggling to cope with the soaring costs of everyday essentials.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Says a lot about how out of touch the Kardashian/Jenner clan are when Kylie thinks now, when most of the world is struggling with basic living costs, is the perfect time to post a photo bragging about private planes,” one person said. “Read the room ya daft spoon. Actually fucking chronic.”

Says a lot about how out of touch the Kardashian/Jenner clan are when Kylie thinks now, when most of the world is struggling with basic living costs, is the perfect time to post a photo bragging about private planes. Read the room ya daft spoon. Actually fucking chronic.

@Macallla 08:24 AM - 16 Jul 2022

“There’s a cost of living crisis and, let us not forget, a climate crisis. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is posting this,” another tweeted.

There’s a cost of living crisis and, let us not forget, a climate crisis. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is posting this.

@mrjoshz 08:49 PM - 17 Jul 2022

Kylie bought her $72.8 million private jet , Kylie Air, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and it includes an entertainment room, master suite, and huge closet space.

youtube.com

And she isn’t the only KarJenner sister to have their own plane, with Kim Kardashian recently revealing her own jet’s renovations.

Hulu

Showing off Kim Air in The Kardashians , Kim revealed that she’d customized the plane with an all-cashmere interior, with light wood detailing.

Hulu

“It's so pretty. I never dreamed I would own a plane. I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home,” she said on the show. “The best, most exciting part of the plane is it's all cashmere — ceiling, pillows, headrests.”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Neither Kylie nor Travis have responded to the backlash to Kylie’s Instagram post.

