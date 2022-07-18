Conference realignment talk will take center stage at ACC Kickoff

The 2022 ACC football kickoff event this week in Charlotte will offer much more than just the usual hype.

There are serious questions about the future of the ACC that must be answered, putting second-year commissioner Jim Phillips on the hot seat when he takes the stage Wednesday morning in front of hundreds of hungry media members who will not be quelled by a free breakfast

The two-day event will feature every football team from the conference, including head coaches and three players that will answer questions about the upcoming season and the expectations that come with it.

Here are a few storylines to watch during the ACC Kickoff

Conference realignment takes center stage

Phillips has had his plate full since taking over in February of 2021 for longtime commissioner John Swofford.

During last year's ACC Kickoff, Phillips spoke for nearly an hour, answering tough questions about COVID-19 vaccination mandates and new name, image and likeness rules while making it clear that he wanted Notre Dame to join the ACC as a full-time football member.

When he takes the podium again this week, he'll have to focus his attention on the looming questions of conference realignment and the future of his conference and college football.

Is the ACC nearing its end or at least a mass exodus from the league by its most marketable members?

The ACC grant of rights agreement that runs through 2036 — first signed to stop programs from leaving after Maryland left for the Big Ten in 2013 — will only help for so long, especially if schools find a legal way around it. The Big Ten and the SEC will both come calling, and ACC programs will likely find it too tempting and profitable to stay put.

Is there anything Phillips can say to calm the storm and project future strength for the conference? He'll at least try.

It won't just be Phillips answering questions on the subject, Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney is always good for a quote, even though he sidestepped the question last week and opted to discuss his new restaurant instead.

Reactions to new scheduling model

On June 28, the ACC announced a new football scheduling model, allowing each team to play every other team in the conference at least once every four years, which will begin in 2023.

The schedules, which will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, are based on a 3-5-5 structure, with each team playing its primary opponents annually and then playing the remaining 10 teams in the conference twice every four years, once on the road and once at home.

The end-of-season conference championship game will be determined by the top two teams based on conference winning percentage.

The new scheduling model has been met with mostly positive reviews, but there has been some fan resistance to the loss of annual rivalry games, most notably Wake Forest and NC State.

The Wolfpack had played Wake Forest every season since 1910 in a series that dates back to 1895. The addition of Clemson as a primary partner for NC State will see that run end in 2025.

Will any coaches or players speak out against the new model?

NC State? Clemson? UNC? Who will the media pick

It's important to take any preseason media vote with a grain of salt. Yes, we cover these teams closely, but even the experts have a hard time seeing into the future.

Take last year's vote, Clemson received 125 votes to win the ACC and North Carolina had the second-most with 16. Neither team made the ACC championship. Pitt and Wake Forest, the two teams that reached the title game, received a total of one first-place vote last year.

The Tigers are usually the trendy pick to win the ACC, and for good reason — they won six straight before being dethroned in 2021.

NC State hasn't been picked to win the ACC by the media since 1979, which just so happens to be the last time the Wolfpack won a conference title. Coming off a 9-3 season, they will receive plenty of attention and votes this week.

NC State has lost seven straight on the road to Clemson, which holds the nation's longest home winning streak at 28 games. The Wolfpack travel to Death Valley on Oct. 1.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.