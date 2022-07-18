ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia residents march for peace

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaPs6_0gjePqKx00

More than 50 people turned out Saturday for a walk billed as a community building response to a spike in gun violence in Gastonia.

The five-block walk from First United Methodist Church on Franklin Boulevard to Gastonia Police Headquarters on East Long Avenue included a moment of silence for lives lost as a result of violence in Gastonia.

Family members of Uriah McCree, a 19-year-old fatally shot in Gastonia on March 22, attended the walk, some of them while holding a sign that read "Forever 19" under his name. No arrest has been made in his slaying, one of six that has occurred in Gastonia this year.

Gastonia City Councilman Robert Kellogg helped organize the march billed as a "community walk for love and peace."

He was prompted to organize the march after a shooting at the Eastridge Mall in June that injured three. A 17-year-old faces multiple charges in that incident.

“We really need the community to step forward and take ownership of the city that they live in, to say something when they see something,” Kellogg told WSOC TV.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, there will be a Love and Memorial Vigil at Friendship Christian Church, 221 W. Bradley St., Gastonia. This event will be for grieving families within the community who have lost loved ones to violence, according to organizers.

Sponsors of Sunday's event include 101 Black Men of Highland, Gaston County Progressive Coalition, Councilman Charles Odom and local pastors.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Habitat for Humanity of Gaston County Seeks Help From Faith Community

Habitat is currently developing the 7.5-acre community in North Belmont. Two-thirds of its 28 homes will provide affordable workforce housing for Habitat families and essential workers – hometown heroes such as teachers, firefighters, police officers and healthcare employees – and one-third for market-rate homebuyers. This mixed-income neighborhood will be the first of its kind in the greater Charlotte region and meets a growing need for affordable housing in Gaston County.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosting Grand Conclave in Charlotte

Shari handled the children’s ministry, and for years had a dream when it came to the church playground. Bob and his sons decided to see it through. Officials say this is the country's largest onshore fuel spill. Vaccine requirements before school. Updated: 6 hours ago. Parents looking to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free Back-to-School Supply Giveaway

Video from a doorbell camera captured the moments when a man hit an officer with a car and then officers opened fire. The Gastonia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gastonia, NC
Society
City
Gastonia, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th-21st

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from July 17th through July 21st. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Homegrown attorney returns to W-S to help community

Parents tell their children they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up, including being a doctor or lawyer. As you age, you realize how difficult it is to actually become one of those professionals. Brian Thompson accepted the challenge and is now a practicing attorney right here in his hometown of Winston-Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Friendship#Christian Church#Protest#Wsoc Tv
WBTV

Doorbell camera records deadly officer shooting in Gastonia

‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen. A day after a 21-year-old was shot and killed by police, his parents say things should have turned out different. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Gastonia Police Department...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man will spend the next 25 years in a Federal Prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Evidence brought forward to the court by the FBI and Rock Hill Police say that Archie Arsenio Caldwell,...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a SWAT situation in north Charlotte Friday afternoon, and Channel 9 learned that a suspect has been taken into custody peacefully. Dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars could be seen outside a home on Oakdale Road near Dale Avenue. The suspect’s girlfriend arrived,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Statesville man sentenced for carrying more than 20 illegal firearms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was sentenced to over 12 years for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, prosecutors said. According to documents, between October 2020 and February 2021, 38-year-old Antony Dewayne Daye sold more than 20 firearms illegally in and around Statesville, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy