Gastonia residents march for peace

More than 50 people turned out Saturday for a walk billed as a community building response to a spike in gun violence in Gastonia.

The five-block walk from First United Methodist Church on Franklin Boulevard to Gastonia Police Headquarters on East Long Avenue included a moment of silence for lives lost as a result of violence in Gastonia.

Family members of Uriah McCree, a 19-year-old fatally shot in Gastonia on March 22, attended the walk, some of them while holding a sign that read "Forever 19" under his name. No arrest has been made in his slaying, one of six that has occurred in Gastonia this year.

Gastonia City Councilman Robert Kellogg helped organize the march billed as a "community walk for love and peace."

He was prompted to organize the march after a shooting at the Eastridge Mall in June that injured three. A 17-year-old faces multiple charges in that incident.

“We really need the community to step forward and take ownership of the city that they live in, to say something when they see something,” Kellogg told WSOC TV.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, there will be a Love and Memorial Vigil at Friendship Christian Church, 221 W. Bradley St., Gastonia. This event will be for grieving families within the community who have lost loved ones to violence, according to organizers.

Sponsors of Sunday's event include 101 Black Men of Highland, Gaston County Progressive Coalition, Councilman Charles Odom and local pastors.

