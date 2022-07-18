$100,000-winning ticket one of three big Maryland Lottery winners from Salisbury this week

A $100,000 winner is just one of three big winners from Salisbury this week in the latest slate announced by the Maryland Lottery.

The $100,000 MONOPOLY X50 ticket was sold at the Royal Farms store at 1401 South Division St.

Salisbury's two other big winners this week were a $57,777 Sevens ticket sold July 14 at Autumn Grove Exxon, 1801 Autumn Grove Court, Salisbury (unclaimed as of July 18), and a $61,892 ticket sold July 12 at Salisbury Quick Stop, 2313 North Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury.

The week's biggest winner was a Maryland Lottery player in Baltimore City, who scored a $170,908 Fast Play progressive jackpot win on July 15.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.