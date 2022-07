Nintendo released a statement warning customers to cease usage of the Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector. The statement warns against potential viral attack. Nintendo tweeted the information out on their official Japanese account, as first noticed by GoNintendo and more extensively written up by Nintendo Life. The peripheral was released back in 2005, and Japan got an exclusive version, called the Wi-Fi Network Adapter, in 2008. In those bygone times, Wi-Fi was not as common as it is today. The USB Connector plugged into a PC connected to broadband and allowed Nintendo devices to have access to the network. Those without Wi-Fi could, with a little extra cash, connect their devices and enjoy online features.

