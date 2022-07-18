Poppa G's Billiards in Pelham destroyed by fire

Two little girls have been identified as the children killed when a tree fell onto their west Birmingham home during Thursday’s severe storms. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journi Jones, who would have celebrated her 2nd birthday next week.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a house fire in South Titusville on Friday night. Officials said there were no injuries reported to citizens or fire crew personnel. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. of a house fire at the corner of 17th Avenue South and...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening. According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
A Hanceville Police officer is recovering from dog bites, and the dog's owner is in jail after an incident in the 500 block of County Road 540 Tuesday evening. Shannon Michelle Cooper is charged with allowing vicious dog to run at large, non-control of a dangerous dog, reckless endangerment, and assault 3rd degree. She is being held in the Hanceville City Jail.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least six people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who drove his SUV into a Tuscaloosa restaurant Sunday evening has been identified. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the front of La Gran Fiesta in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South just after 5:45 p.m. The crash resulted in five customers inside the building sustaining injuries. All are expected to survive.
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was found dead in the backseat of a car in Homewood Friday. According to Bill Yates, Chief Deputy Coroner for Jefferson County, the body was found in the 300 block of Hollywood Boulevard at 5:12 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM —Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department report that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Rodrequiz Amison Jr. Amison was shot and killed on Saturday, July 16, 2022, while on the 200 Block of 52nd Street North. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Talana Cherry of Birmingham. She has […]
BESSEMER — Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate who died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday, July 17, at approximately 7:10 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 45-year-old David Daniel Sloan was serving a sentence for burglary from a 2011 conviction out of St. Clair County.
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified 45-year-old man was transported to UAB Hospital on June 24 after receiving blunt force injuries during an assault by another inmate.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting its second homicide investigation of the day on Saturday evening. Officers were called at 5 p.m. to the 200 block of 52nd Street North in the Woodlawn area on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived...
Top photo: Officers take one of two subjects in custody in Montgomery Saturday. (Photo credit to EAN reader.) Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is praising his investigators, as they continue to look into the discovery of a body last week in Autauga County. His office is awaiting official word from the Department of Forensic Sciences on the identity of the female body that was located in a storage unit in Prattville. While the facility is located in the city, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is lead on the case.
A 25-year-old man has been named as the suspect in a hostage situation that took place on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Homewood. Jelani Adam Gooden, of Homewood, is charged with second degree felony domestic violence and felony certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Gooden is being held in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was shot and killed outside the Keeton Correctional Facility in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Police, the victim exited the facility on 7th Street North around 7:30 a.m. when a gunman approached them in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at them.
