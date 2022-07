The Kyle City Council voted to amend the entertainment zoning requirements July 19 to allow indoor firing ranges. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Kyle City Council voted 6-1 July 19 to amend the entertainment zoning district to allow indoor firing ranges as interest in developing a range along the I-35 corridor has increased, according to agenda documents. Prior to the amendment, indoor firing ranges were only allowed in the warehouse zoning district, which is not allowed along the corridor.

KYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO