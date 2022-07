The Walker County Fire has grown tremendously in size. Now almost 1500 acres it approaches the Trinity River. It is expected to jump the river into Trinity and Houston Counties. The fire is expected to cross between Deep River Subdivision and FM 3478.If you live in this area stay alert and watch for updates. Nixle alerts will be sent in the event of an emergency. In the event of an evacuation, Trinity County will open shelters.

WALKER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO