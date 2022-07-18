ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lohud | The Journal News

Preservation and push for development: Rockland Angle

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

Have you ever been to Harmony Hall in Sloatsburg?

Let my friend and former colleague Robert Brum take you there .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fktaQ_0gjeMazq00

Also known as the Jacob Sloat House, this circa 1848 Greek Revival mansion has been spared from the region's rapid development by an ardent band of supporters. Harrison Bush, Jacob Sloat’s great-great grandson, now 96, became Friends of Harmony Hall’s first president when it was founded to revive and operate the estate following its open-space acquisition by the Town of Ramapo in 2006.

The Harmony Hall moniker fits; the site hosts a variety of concerts, including an upcoming Grateful Dead Tribute on the Great Lawn.

Before we get to more Rockland news, a request: Have a tip, suggestion, or feedback about Rockland coverage? Email Nancy Cutler at ncutler@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Preservation and push for development: Rockland Angle

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Claremont Development completes $130M sale of 240-unit multifamily property in Bergen County

It’s got luxury residential units, retail, lots of modern amenities and it just sold for $130 million. The James, a 240-unit multifamily property developed by Claremont Development in Park Ridge, is named for the late Park Ridge native and star of “The Sopranos,” James Gandolfini. The five-story asset offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that deliver the best aspects of modern, city-style living, in a charming suburban location.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Solar power initiative in Rockland County town eliminated

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. -- It is "lights out" for a New York state solar power initiative.More than 1,000 solar panels installed in Rockland County in 2018 have since been dismantled.The skeletal remains of a solar panel array speak to a project that never paid off, an attempt to generate clean green solar power on land controlled by the state Department of Transportation just outside the hamlet of Pearl River in the town of Orangetown.There were 1,196 solar panels on the frames, harnessing the rays of the sun, enough to power 80 homes a year.At least, that was the promise.Images from Google Maps...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Surprising Reason For ‘New Gun Store’ in Hudson Valley, New York

Some Hudson Valley residents were shocked to see a "new gun store" open up in the region. "Chew's Guns & Ammo" recently appeared in Rockland County, New York. Signs outside the store read "Guns. Army Surplus. Knives. Antiques. Ammo. Collectables. Buy Sell Trade," "Pelham's Favorite Gun Seller," "Guns Knives Surplus," "Buy Sell Trade," Antiques War Relics," and "We Buy Guns."
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockland Angle#The Jacob Sloat House#Friends Of Harmony Hall#The Town Of Ramapo
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley Ribfest canceled

The Highland Rotary Club has announced that the Hudson Valley Ribfest will not be held in August. In a prepared statement the Rotary wrote: “With vendors facing escalating costs for food, supplies, and fuel, and many struggling with staffing levels, the challenges to providing a family-friendly, affordable event were too significant to overcome. The Ribfest is not only an important fundraiser to support the Club’s many service initiatives, but it was also envisioned as a community-centered event that brought guests together for goodwill and friendship, which is a tenet of Rotary International’s mission and philosophy. We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning.”
HUDSON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Pyramid Management Group Turns Eye Toward Residential Projects; On The Bergen Border Mixed Used Development In Montvale, Briefs

Pyramid Management Group Turns Eye Toward Residential Projects; Company Is Considering Housing at Palisades Center in Nyack. Pyramid Management Group, the company that operates the Palisades Mall in West Nyack, has been shoring up the finances of its malls, including Destiny USA in Syracuse. Farther south in New York State and Massachusetts, it’s turned its attention to residential projects to bring traffic to its centers.
MONTVALE, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ home can be raised and lowered to avoid flooding

NEW JERSEY - "I'm going to put it up," John Bianco said as we stood inside a prototype home he built in the backyard of his business offices in Verona, New Jersey. He pressed a button on his phone and almost instantly you could hear the buzz of a motor starting.
VERONA, NJ
hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Purchases Land to Create Large Parkland

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced the City’s agreement to purchase eight parcels of land along the Hudson River in the Ludlow section of the city to be developed into a new waterfront park. The City of Yonkers and Westchester County will develop the property, to be purchased for $13 million, along with adjacent parcels to create 3.8 acres of dedicated parkland, making it the largest expansion of the Yonkers Parks system in decades.
YONKERS, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson suspends assistant economic development director

Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration suspended the city’s assistant economic development director last week, according to officials. Osner Charles, the assistant economic development director, was suspended with pay for five days. His suspension term ends on Friday, according to sources. An official said Charles was suspended because of absenteeism...
Montclair Local

Montclair couple drops suit on razing denial

The couple suing the township to reverse a Zoning Board and Historic Preservation Commission denial for a total demolition permit for their home at 109 Union St. have dropped their case. Now they are in discussions with the Planning Department on a “partial demolition,” according to planning officials.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

IBEW protests out-of-state workers brought in for local project

MONTGOMERY – Some 200 members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 lined Neelytown in the Town of Montgomery late Wednesday afternoon to protest the importation of out-of-state workers on a project at the Cardinal Health distribution center. Sam Fratto, the union business manager, said it is...
MONTGOMERY, NY
outdoors.org

AMC 20's & 30's Harriman Takeover

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center200 Breakneck Road, Haverstraw, NY, 10927,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the Appalachian Mountain Club's NY-NoJ Young Members at the 2022 Harriman Takeover event! The Appalachian Mountain Club's New York/North Jersey Chapter is proud to announce our 2022 Harriman Takeover Weekend for 20s and 30s (and for those young at heart!). We're returning for another weekend long bash at the beautiful Corman Harriman Outdoor Center (CHOC) in Haverstraw, NY, approximately 37 miles north of New York City. Come join us for some spectacular hiking, rock climbing, swimming, paddling/kayaking, bonfires, and meeting other folks who are passionate about the outdoors ! Feel free to participate in our pre-arranged activities or "choose your own adventure"! Folks are more than welcome to simply kick back and relax on the beach, practice some yoga or meditate lakeside, or enjoy a riveting book! Pack board games, and bring your musical instruments if you're moved to jam! **Registration is a two-step process.** 1. Register on AMC's Activities Database. Register here on AMC's ActDB and register yourself (as well as friends/guests!) for this event. Your ActDB registration will serve as a blanket waiver for all activities during Harriman Takeover Weekend. 2. Buy your event/lodging ticket and meal tickets (Eventbrite). Buy all relevant tickets on the Eventbrite page by clicking tickets! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amc-20s-30s-harriman-takeover-tickets-336884479547 You can complete these steps in any order, but both must completed to officially register for this event and participate in activities!
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State asked to investigate Central Hudson billing practices

NEWBURGH – Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburgh) has made a formal request to the Public Service Commission to investigate the billing practices of Central Hudson Gas & Electric. The request comes after Jacobson and other lawmakers have spent six months arguing with the utility company over faulty billing. When consumers...
NEWBURGH, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy