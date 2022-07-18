Preservation and push for development: Rockland Angle

Have you ever been to Harmony Hall in Sloatsburg?

Let my friend and former colleague Robert Brum take you there .

Also known as the Jacob Sloat House, this circa 1848 Greek Revival mansion has been spared from the region's rapid development by an ardent band of supporters. Harrison Bush, Jacob Sloat’s great-great grandson, now 96, became Friends of Harmony Hall’s first president when it was founded to revive and operate the estate following its open-space acquisition by the Town of Ramapo in 2006.

The Harmony Hall moniker fits; the site hosts a variety of concerts, including an upcoming Grateful Dead Tribute on the Great Lawn.

