James Al Golleher, 71, lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 23, 1950, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Alvin Rufus Golleher and Jimmie Lee Dockens Chandler. James attended Anahuac High School and before graduating, he was drafted into the military. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. While stationed in Panama, James promoted to Sargent, worked as a radio technician, drove a tank, and was a skilled and proficient shot with his weapons. In the late 1970’s, he attended the police academy in Baytown, earning his certification in law enforcement.

ANAHUAC, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO