A North Baltimore man has been charged with public indecency and criminal trespassing after he reportedly stripped naked and ran toward women in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police Division received video footage last month from a resident in the 500 block of Manville Avenue, showing an unknown man walking onto her porch, taking off his clothes, then running out from behind a large tree on the property toward women in the area. The resident also submitted a video of the same man doing the same actions in May.

