Unlike the Americans, who have many of their biggest stars missing, the Aussies seem to be going all-out for Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. After USA Swimming released their Duel in the Pool roster yesterday, Australia released their “initial roster” for the competition, which presumably features the first half of their squad set to race the Americans. The first batch of the roster released only includes four men and zero Para swimmers, which means that the majority of the male and Para swimmers will be likely be released in the second roster announcement.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO