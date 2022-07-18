ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Eye on the Environment: Sweet, sweet summer

By Brittany Vega
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Oh, summer! We are so glad you’re back! School is out, the sun is making its grand debut and everywhere we look, life is flourishing!

Our to-do lists have been cast aside and in their place are outdoor concerts, cookouts and – if we planned it right – maybe a vacation!

As the normal routine of our lives change, it’s a wonderful season to embrace something new. Maybe it’s a new playlist or local restaurant. A new outdoor sporting event or friendship. With this new rhythm of summer well under way, here are a few suggestions to make our community a little greener!

1. Minimize impulse buying. Really take the time to think about what you’re buying and what purpose it will serve. Ask yourself, “Does this support the life I’m trying to build?” If the answer is yes, be intentional about putting the item to good use. If the answer is no – walk away. When we shop consciously, we are more inclined to use the items we buy, instead of getting bored and sending them to the landfill. Over time, this small change can really add up!

2. Shop local. By shopping local, you’re cutting back on plastic packaging and, most importantly, supporting the local businesses in our community. There are unique relationships to be built at the Hilliard farmer’s market. Coming out of the pandemic, we are all looking for a friendly smile, encouraging conversation or maybe even a new friend!

3. Start small and build momentum. Starting something new can be overwhelming, but one small change each month is very doable. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

· Cutting back (or eliminating) plastic sandwich bags.

· Skipping plastic bags in the produce department.

· Swapping out plastic containers for glass ones.

· Recycling plastic bags at your local grocer or, better yet, swapping plastic bags for reusable cloth ones.

By starting small and educating yourself on the proper way to live a more sustainable life, you are increasing your chances of making these small changes into daily habits!

Eye on the Environment:Composting efforts at HFAC are underway

4. Find a tribe of friends. Look at the people around you. Are any of your friends or relatives a little further along in the “green” area of life? What tips can you learn from them? Learning more about something you love makes the journey that much sweeter!

5. Recycle like a boss. Do some quick research on Hilliard’s local website to find the list of acceptable items to recycle in your area. Post this list on your refrigerator and commit to properly recycling for one month. You will learn so much in the process! If you have small kids, include them; raising tiny tree huggers is an added bonus to recycling in your home! Check out hilliardohio.gov/recycling/.

When the seasons change and life begins to feel a little out of sync, migrate back to this list as a quick tool to reset yourself on the path that you long ago set out to travel. No matter where summer takes you, enjoy this season and the beauty unfolding around you. Because, as quickly as it came, it will surely be gone. Don’t miss it!

Brittany Vega is a member of the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission

