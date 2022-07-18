Meet Charlane Oliver, candidate for Tennessee Senate, District 19

The Tennessean Editorial Board asked candidates on the Aug. 4 state and federal primary ballot in Tennessee to answer our questionnaire. Find biographical information and their responses to 10 questions. Early voting started on July 15.

Biographical Information

Age (at time of Aug. 4 election): 39

39 Neighborhood, town and/or city: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Education: Vanderbilt University, Peabody College of Education and Human Development - Bachelor of Science in Human & Organizational Development. Minor in Corporate Strategy (2005); University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Master of Public Administration (2008)

Vanderbilt University, Peabody College of Education and Human Development - Bachelor of Science in Human & Organizational Development. Minor in Corporate Strategy (2005); University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Master of Public Administration (2008) Job history: Co-founder & co-executive director, The Equity Alliance; congressional aide/communications staff, Office of U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper; director of communications, Williamson County Chamber of Commerce; marketing coordinator, Meharry Medical College; AMACHI Knoxville director, Knoxville Leadership Foundation; CoverKids program coordinator, Tennessee Community Services Agency; grants assistant, Knoxville Area Urban League; eligibility caseworker, Tennessee Department of Human Services; public relations intern, Bethlehem Centers of Nashville.

Co-founder & co-executive director, The Equity Alliance; congressional aide/communications staff, Office of U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper; director of communications, Williamson County Chamber of Commerce; marketing coordinator, Meharry Medical College; AMACHI Knoxville director, Knoxville Leadership Foundation; CoverKids program coordinator, Tennessee Community Services Agency; grants assistant, Knoxville Area Urban League; eligibility caseworker, Tennessee Department of Human Services; public relations intern, Bethlehem Centers of Nashville. Family: Mother: Melvia Relford (public school teacher) Father: Monroe Relford, III (Air Force veteran) Husband: Capt. Leshuan Oliver (Law enforcement) Daughter: Olivia Oliver, 11 Sons: Elijah Oliver, 10, and Micah Oliver, 3.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Ten Questions about your Candidacy

What office are you seeking? (Include district)

State Senate District 19

Why are you running for this office?

This is a faith journey for me. I’m running because I am being called to a higher purpose greater than myself. When my son, Elijah, was born two days before Trayvon Martin was murdered in 2012, that tragedy compelled me to fight for equity and seek accountability and systemic policy change for the injustices happening in my community. Days after Trump was elected in 2016, I sprang into action to create The Equity Alliance, a movement that builds political power for marginalized communities and keeps government accountable to the People. Three years later, I took a leap of faith to quit my job serving the 5th congressional district under Congressman Jim Cooper to pursue justice full-time as The Equity Alliance’s first executive director. I am a problem solver with a proven track record of getting things done. I believe in fairness, justice and equity for all People and have made it my life’s mission to champion causes of those unseen, unheard, outcast, stigmatized, and undervalued while breaking down strongholds and obstacles that stand in the way. We’re constantly being force-fed a political culture where the rules are rigged against us to keep everyday working class people excluded from having a voice and having power. I’m running for State Senate because, first and foremost, I care about people, and I fundamentally believe the People of District 19 should decide who best represents us. I’m running to ensure democracy works for everyone – not just the wealthy or well-connected. I’m running because I believe that everyday working class people with lived experiences and who can speak to how the issues and policies have impacted us should have a voice in our state legislature.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)? (Please specify if you are unopposed, but feel free to answer)

I've been consistently and actively working to change the political landscape in Tennessee and to bring more people into the political process while standing up to the Republican attacks to suppress the vote. We’re in a Republican supermajority in the legislature and the only way we change that is to change who holds those seats. My leadership and strategies have been effective and successful. I’ve been an on-the-ground community organizer who has led efforts that registered a historic 91,000 Black and brown Tennesseans to vote, won victories in court that repealed legislation to criminalize voter registration groups, trained up more than 100 political newcomers to be organizers and civic leaders, successfully challenged the Republican Secretary of State in court to expand absentee ballot access during the pandemic, testified to the Senate Redistricting Ad-Hoc Committee for fair redistricting maps, and have helped to elect 25 progressives to municipal, judicial and state seats through the Power of 10 PAC and Nashville Justice League. The New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR as well as local news orgs have covered my work and I was named 2020 People of the Year by The Tennessean newspaper for my work during the pandemic and tornado relief efforts. I’ve led a bipartisan effort to recruit 215 Middle Tennessee companies to register their employees to vote while serving in Congressman Jim Cooper’s office. I am the only pro-choice woman, wife, mother, sexual assault survivor, and public school parent in the race. I am asking for your vote and support because we need more everyday people like myself who understands the issues, who has risen to the occasion of the political times we’re in and is not beholden to corporate interests to fight for much-needed progressive change in the legislature.

How can you make the biggest impact on your community through this position?

Today, Nashvillians face being displaced by the rising costs of housing and living expenses due to gentrification and big corporations moving to Nashville. Our schools are underfunded and face the threat of gun violence and mass shootings. Our rights and liberties are being stripped away by government overreach and control. And healthcare is further out of reach for the uninsured and underinsured. I’m running on a platform that centers the humanity of people and fights for strong families. Because I believe when we have thriving families - whether it’s women who can make their own family planning decisions, children going to quality and fully funded public schools, or families safe from gun violence - then we'll have strong communities. I’m fighting to strengthen and protect families, protect our neighborhoods from greedy developers and rising housing costs, secure public education funding, defend the right to vote, bring economic justice and jobs to hardworking essential workers who make our city run, bring justice to the criminal legal system, and demand accountability and transparency from our state government and of myself as State Senator to my constituents. From our children to our aging seniors, we need a champion that will bring our voices to the People's house.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

I will oppose efforts to dump or expand landfills and environmental waste in Bordeaux; Demand gun reform and universal background checks; Propose anti-harassment legislation to protect homeowners from predatory developers to keep aging seniors in their homes; Propose legislation to restore voting rights for formerly incarcerated citizens

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

Many of District 19 voters feel like they’ve been left behind during Nashville’s booming economy. Their rent is skyrocketing, cost of living is going up, and homeowners don’t want to lose their homes. They want a state senator who will fight for equitable community investments that bring prosperity, jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities, and quality of life amenities to their neighborhoods, not just for downtown tourists and affluent neighborhoods.

What else do you want voters to know about you that will help them make an informed decision on Election Day?

I am proud to be endorsed by the people: physicians, nurses, educators, labor organizers, faith leaders, small business owners, attorneys, returning citizens and everyday Nashvillians who make our city run. That’s who I’m fighting for and always will. I’m also proud to be endorsed by a host of community leaders and elected officials, including former mayor Megan Barry, Councilmember At-Large Bob Mendes, Councilmember At-Large Zulfat Suara, MNPS Board Chair Christiane Buggs, Chief Public Defender Martesha Johnson, and Civil Rights Activists Gloria McKissack who participated in the Nashville lunch counter sit-ins. I’m endorsed by grassroots progressive organizations such as The Equity Alliance Fund, TIRRC Votes, SEIU Local 205, and LIUNA.

Tell us about a mentor or guide who made a difference in your life and what wisdom would you impart to the community?

Joyce Searcy has been my mentor since college when I interned at the Bethlehem Centers of Nashville. She was my first example of what it means to serve the community. My wisdom that I would impart to the community is to always have a heart to serve and voting in every election is the greatest service you can do for your community.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

A fun question: What are one or two attractions (restaurants, parks, venues, etc.) that visitors cannot miss if they come to your community?

Frankie Pierce Park and Slim & Husky’s Pizza

Call Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.