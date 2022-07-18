Russian military relying on mercenary group with low standards in Ukraine

The Russian military has used an infamous mercenary group to fortify its front lines in Ukraine , the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense said in its daily update on Monday.

The Wagner Group "has almost certainly played a central role in recent fighting, including the capture of Popasna and Lysychansk," the agency added, noting that it has sustained "heavy casualties" in the fighting.

The mercenaries have also lowered their standards and begun hiring convicts and "formerly blacklisted individuals," who receive "very limited training." It will likely diminish the group's future operational effectiveness.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary group, was named a "Hero of the Russian Federation" for the group's performance in Luhansk.

"This, at a time when a number of very senior Russian military commanders are being replaced, is likely to exacerbate grievances between the military and Wagner. It is also likely to impact negatively on Russian military morale," the statement added.

The Wagner Group has long been associated with conflicts in unstable countries around the globe.

The Russians' war in Ukraine is nearing the end of its fifth month. The invaders had taken an operational pause, though the Institute for the Study of War said in its Sunday update that they are "continuing a measured return."

Russia could also soon be relying on another source of outside help: Iran.

The Biden administration divulged last Monday that Iran was planning to provide Russia with " hundreds " of unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, though a senior defense official told reporters on Friday that they hadn't seen any on the battlefield . National security adviser Jake Sullivan said training on the weapons could begin any day if it hasn't already.

However, a Russian delegation has traveled to an airstrip in central Iran at least twice in the last month to examine the weapons.

"We assess an official Russian delegation recently received a showcase of Iranian attack-capable UAVs," Sullivan told CNN . "We are releasing these images captured in June showing Iranian UAVs that the Russian government delegation saw that day. This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs."