Medellín third place in World’s Best Cities to visit by Time Out

Medellín, Colombia’s second largest and the home to J Balvin , Maluma and Karol G , was recently ranked among the top 5 greatest cities globally, according to Time Out ’s 2022 annual best cities in the world list.

E﻿very year, the leisure and travel publication, quizzes around 20,000 people in different cities around the world, as well as their entire network of global editors and writers about their hometowns and neighborhoods. With this information, they get an overview of each city. Inquiring about the best restaurants, bars, theatres, art galleries, parks, hip spots, and more. All with the end goal to identify and rank the best places to visit for their annual survey, The Time Out Index . This year, after collecting all the data, our dear Colombian city, Medellín ended up among the top five!

Time Out’s research confirmed that Medellín is a vibrant city because of its great night life, food and drink culture, incredible restaurants, and more than anything its warm community spirit. According to Time Out, 90 percent of respondents said that Medellín has an incredible nightlife, 97 percent said the food and drinks were good and 94 percent said it’s all about the community.

“The South American city has it all: we’re talking loud bars, energetic clubs and secret salsa places. It’s pretty cheap, too, meaning you can have a really, really fun night out without breaking the bank.”

Here are the other cities that made it to Time Out’s top 10 cities of the world:

Edinburgh, Scotland Chicago, USA Medellin, Colombia Glasgow, Scotland Amsterdam, Netherlands Prague, Czech Republic Marrakech, Morocco Berlin, Germany Montreal, Canada Copenhagen, Denmark

To see the entire list and reviews of each city, visit Time Out Index: timeout.com/bestcities