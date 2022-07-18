ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Medellín third place in World’s Best Cities to visit by Time Out

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04frdP_0gjeKoQQ00

Medellín, Colombia’s second largest and the home to J Balvin , Maluma and Karol G , was recently ranked among the top 5 greatest cities globally, according to Time Out ’s 2022 annual best cities in the world list.

E﻿very year, the leisure and travel publication, quizzes around 20,000 people in different cities around the world, as well as their entire network of global editors and writers about their hometowns and neighborhoods. With this information, they get an overview of each city. Inquiring about the best restaurants, bars, theatres, art galleries, parks, hip spots, and more. All with the end goal to identify and rank the best places to visit for their annual survey, The Time Out Index . This year, after collecting all the data, our dear Colombian city, Medellín ended up among the top five!

RELATED:

J Balvin shares on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ why he moved from Colombia to Oklahoma

Maluma unveils his incredible wax figure at the Medellín Museum of Modern Art

Karol G parties on a yacht in Colombia and Anuel AA posts cryptic message

Time Out’s research confirmed that Medellín is a vibrant city because of its great night life, food and drink culture, incredible restaurants, and more than anything its warm community spirit. According to Time Out, 90 percent of respondents said that Medellín has an incredible nightlife, 97 percent said the food and drinks were good and 94 percent said it’s all about the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBCCi_0gjeKoQQ00 GettyImages
“The South American city has it all: we’re talking loud bars, energetic clubs and secret salsa places. It’s pretty cheap, too, meaning you can have a really, really fun night out without breaking the bank.”

Here are the other cities that made it to Time Out’s top 10 cities of the world:

  1. Edinburgh, Scotland
  2. Chicago, USA
  3. Medellin, Colombia
  4. Glasgow, Scotland Amsterdam, Netherlands
  5. Prague, Czech Republic
  6. Marrakech, Morocco
  7. Berlin, Germany
  8. Montreal, Canada
  9. Copenhagen, Denmark

To see the entire list and reviews of each city, visit Time Out Index: timeout.com/bestcities

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

These are the 53 best cities in the world as of 2022

It’s an annual affair: Time Out’s list of best cities in the world, that’s been pieced together by the results of a comprehensive Time Out Index. This year, the list of 53 best cities this year places Edinburgh (Scotland), Chicago (United States), and Medellín (Colombia) at the very top. These are the cities you should be heading to with exciting nightlife, food and drink, and a thriving arts and culture scene – all the while, factoring in practical things like public transport and safety.
TRAVEL
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Karol G
Person
Ellen Degeneres
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Copenhagen#Medell N#Food And Drink#Places To Visit#Morocco#Time Out#Colombian
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports

Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry. One of the posters, spotted by Twitter user Ketan Joshi, states: “You have just arrived in my home town on a floating block of flats that burn asphalt for propulsion and energy. The ship is registered...
TRAVEL
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy