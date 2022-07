In an attempt to open up the Molly Goddard brand to the world, the designer is launching an all-new installation at Dover Street Market London. Bringing together friends, family and long-time collaborators, Goddard is hosting an immersive ground floor takeover complete with exclusive items and limited-edition designs. The centerpiece of the takeover is an abstract sculpture created by Sarah Edwards which features archive Goddard designs. Known for her innovative use of tulle, Goddard will showcase specific elements of the fabric in glass cabinets, highlighting the vast textures and proportions that have become a key pillar of the brand.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO