KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Marley at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. "Hi there, I'm Marley! I am a very spunky little guy! I love playing with toys, especially bouncy balls! I keep my kennel very clean and tend to be a pretty quiet guy. I love people but can be a little picky when it comes to other dogs. I did recently have surgery to fix a clogged salivary gland underneath my chin. If you have any questions about me stop by the shelter or call today! I can't wait to find my forever home!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO