Crawford County, GA

Crawford County man dies in single-car crash on Highway 42 South near Roberta

By Micah Johnston
 4 days ago

A Crawford County man died in a single-car crash on GA Highway 42 South on Sunday evening, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Reginald Jackson, 54, was the only occupant of the 1996 Honda Civic that wrecked on the highway. Jackson lost control of the wheel, as he flipped the car and was thrown from the vehicle.

He died at the scene, Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox said.

It is unknown what caused Jackson to lose control of the car. The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol to determine the cause of the accident.

