Mobile, AL

Mobile apartment complex sells for $30.75 million

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
A West Mobile apartment complex recently sold for $30.75 million. Park West, a 278-unit property off Hillcrest Road, was acquired by Morrison Avenue Capital Partners, a Tampa-based investment group. Andrew Brown...

AL.com

‘We cannot live like this’: Gulf Shores mayor renews call for new coastal bridge, urges grassroots support

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, in an impassioned speech Monday, renewed his call for a bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway and urged anyone affiliated with the Alabama Gulf Coast to support a grassroots effort to get the project moving forward.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police K-9 officers sue City of Mobile for overtime

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three members of the Mobile Police Departments K-9 unit, including the current commander, have filed suit today in Federal Court for overtime related to the care and feeding of the dogs assigned to them. The suit filed by Lt. Patrick McKean and K-9 handlers Cpl....
MOBILE, AL
