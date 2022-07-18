Mobile apartment complex sells for $30.75 million

Directly across Mobile Bay from downtown Mobile, Daphne is situated along the Eastern Shore between Spanish Fort and Fairhope. Known as the Jubilee City because of a phenomenon that occurs in Mobile Bay every so often – in which fish and crabs hurl themselves out of the water and onto the beaches – Daphne naturally has many seafood restaurants to showcase all that bounty. The city’s Italian heritage is also reflected not only in the street names but also in its cuisine.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO