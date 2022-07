Over the years, Americans have perfected carnival food. Options are usually fried, often on a stick, and typically can be eaten on the go. And of all the carnival foods that fit this description, perhaps none are as well-known as the corn dog. A hot dog fried in cornmeal batter, it might seem like an American food through and through. And yet Americans have not mastered the corn dog: The Korean hot dog is actually the peak version of this portable meat-on-a-stick snack.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO