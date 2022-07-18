North Central College introduces line up for 2022-2023 Performance Series
Tickets for the 2022-2023 North Central College Performance Series are now available at the North Central College Box Office, located in the Fine Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue. North Central College Fine & Performing Arts has announced the 2022-2023 Performance Series that will begin Sat., Sept. 24, 2022....
Did you know? According to a report in Southern Living Magazine, “Christmas in July” started on July 24 and July 25 in 1933 at Keystone Camp, a girls’ camp in Brevard, NC. Back then it was a way to think “cool” in the sizzle of summer heat and not a marketing theme for summer sales.
Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
The City of Elgin is hosting its "End of Summer Bash" on Friday, August 26 at Festival Park featuring a concert, food trucks and fireworks. These festivities were originally programmed for the City’s Fourth of July event. The End of Summer Bash is free and open to the public,...
A mansion in Homer Glen, referred to in its listing as "one of the most luxurious residences in the country," featuring a Barbie museum room among many other extravagant features, has sold for a record price in the southwest Chicago suburb. Listing agent Christine Wilczek said the home was purchased...
Couples are always looking for a great place to have a romantic getaway during the summer, and one website ranked the top 15 romantic getaways in the Land of Lincoln, and even with the nice hotels in Chicago, a bed and breakfast took the top spot!. According to a ranking...
In July 1972, music began flowing from a new Chicago band named after the river Styx. The quintet introduced itself to the world with "Best Thing," a love song inspired by guitarist James "J.Y." Young's wife, Susan. It was the lone single from their self-titled first LP, which followed in August 1972 — a relatively inauspicious debut (neither the single nor the album charted) for a band that would score its first hit, "Lady," just two years later. Toward the end of the decade, Styx was one of the world's biggest-selling groups.
Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
Chicago is a fantastic place to eat out because of the vast array of restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. An increasingly popular option is sushi restaurants, as more people than ever fall in love with the cooking style, ingredients, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Finally, where can you get the best sushi in Chicago if you are eating out in the city? There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer a casual sushi restaurant or a fine dining sushi restaurant. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Chicago in 2022.
The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is bouncing across the country this summer, with a stop in a Chicago suburb this weekend and next. 'The Big Bounce America,' which features four massive, inflatable attractions will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.
If you love shopping and always looking for the perfect shopping center to spend all your money, I think I found the place for you. One of my most toxic traits is impulse buying. It's not that I purposely do it, but it just sort of happens when I'm at any store. If you brought me to a mall, don't think I'd leave that building empty-handed. I'd have bags on top of bags full of clothes I really don't have room for in my closet!!!
The City of Joliet is improving its branding by adding a billboard along the Cass Street parking deck across from the Rialto Square Theatre. The new sign sponsored by Old National Bank could in the future promote coming attractions.
One northern Illinois town just landed near the top of the best places for you and your family to call home in the U.S. Illinois made the list a total of five times. Where do you dream of living one day? Will it be a job that determines where home is, or will you choose what's best and find the job there?
Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- A Naperville teenager received an ESPY award Wednesday night for becoming the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Lucy Westlake received the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, along with Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore and Alicia Serratos. "(Westlake) says her...
Rajiv Puri, MD, of Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics, performed the first smart knee replacement in the greater Chicago area on June 20. The case, using Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ implant, was completed at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, Ill., according to a July 21 news release. The implant has sensors that track a patient's range of motion, stride length, walking speed and step count.
WILMETTE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hinsdale’s Mac McClear held on to the lead and won the 91st Illinois State Amateur golf championship by three shots at Westmoreland Country Club on Thursday. McClear, who will enter his senior year at the University of Iowa next month, shot 68-77 on the final day to beat Morton’s Tommy Kuhl. […]
The new round of grants will support $97.8 million in neighborhood investments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced on Monday, July 18, that nearly $50 million in Community Development Grants will support 79 economic development projects to enhance the vitality and livability of local neighborhoods. Ranging from approximately $23,000 to $13.5...
In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
CHICAGO - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed when he was shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, is still experiencing ups and downs in his recovery, according to a new update from his family. The boy's condition was briefly downgraded to serious condition...
