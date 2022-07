CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be hosting live pioneer music and a Pony Express demonstration this Sunday, July 24 in Casper. On Sunday, Lander-based musician “Buffalo Bill” Boycott will give two performances of “Along the Oregon Trail” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The programs will include songs and stories of Oregon Trail travelers, songs about Wyoming and the American West, yodeling, and cowboy poetry, according to the Trails Center. Each performance will last about 45 minutes.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO