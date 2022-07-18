Police: Man trapped girl in truck in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Meriden man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he trapped a girl in his truck.

Police responded to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard after they received a call from a Spanish-speaking female caller who said she was inside a pickup truck and the male driver would not let her leave.

Police ultimately spotted the vehicle around 5:30 a.m., where they found the victim along with the driver, Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21.

The victim told police that Dejejus-Olmos would not allow her to leave the vehicle, took her phone to prevent her from calling 911, and hit and strangled her.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Monday that Dejejus-Olmos failed to follow the instructions given by the officer who made the stop, which led to the officer detain Dejejus-Olmos during the investigation.

Dejejus-Olmos was charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, resisting arrest, and interfering with an emergency call.

Dejejus-Olmos was held on $100,000 bond and was to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.