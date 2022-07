CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia will be able to place an initial order for the latest COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to state officials. The online portal for states to submit orders for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will open at the beginning of next week, but officials don’t yet know how many doses the state will be able to order, said James Hoyer on Friday.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO