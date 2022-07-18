ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gaming Trends

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYMdG_0gjeF2wc00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There is no doubt video games are in our DNA.  Nearly two-thirds of Americans consider themselves gamers, that’s more than 200 million people who tap, swipe, and score on a regular basis. So, what’s new and hot in the world of gaming? Joining Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe, with all the latest is tech life expert, Jennifer Jolly.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Houston Happens – Tech trends, taco contest, wedding news and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. There is no doubt video games are in our DNA.  Nearly two-thirds of Americans consider themselves gamers, that’s more than 200 million people who tap, swipe, and score on a regular basis. So, what’s new and hot in the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston’s Motherhood Center provides ‘village’ for all mothers in need

HOUSTON (KIAH) — “It takes a village to raise a child”. Thankfully, here in Houston, we have the Motherhood Center. Founder and President, Gabriela Gerhart joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about all of the resources they provide throughout your parenting journey. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Children’s Museum Houston ‘Kidpendence Day’

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The stars and stripes will be in full effect at the Children’s Museum Houston as they get ready to celebrate our country’s 246th birthday! Before rockets glare and fireworks are in the air, exercise your right to be a kid for as long as possible with some good ole American fun. Don’t […]
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

The football world has lost one of its own. Paul Duncan, who briefly joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, passed away July 16 at the age of 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, confirmed his death in an Instagram post later that day. "Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Flecknoe
Person
Jennifer Jolly
KIAH

Summer Entertaining

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that are great for all your entertaining needs this summer.  JURA Z10 Cold brew coffee is trending, and JURA presents the new Z10 that opens a new dimension of coffee enjoyment with cold brew specialties – […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

The Travel Mom saves us money at Atlantis in the Bahamas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer is in full swing and we are all looking at some ways to save money while having an awesome time. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, from a fantastic place that has a way you can do that. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
KIAH

Summer Beauty Health and Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs this summer. The SPRI Adjustable Hand Grip Exerciser The SPRI Adjustable Hand Grip Exerciser retails for $7.97 and is available at Walmart.com. BOOST BOOST® High […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Visit Yellowstone National Park

(KIAH CW39) Last month, Yellowstone National Park experienced severe flooding in parts of the park. As a result, some travelers prematurely canceled their summer trips. After just a few weeks of recovery, the park is open which has presented a great opportunity for tourists looking to book a last-minute trip to the park that is so often […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens LIVE at Comicpalooza

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. Join her as she’s live at Comicpalooza! The pop-culture spectacle makes its anticipated return to the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB) this weekend Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17. Festivities will kick-off […]
HOUSTON, TX
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Player Warns Fans of Major Problem

Poor Halo Infinite can't seem to catch a break as a rather significant problem is now reportedly plaguing those who enjoy the game's multiplayer. Halo Infinite's multiplayer received a lot of praise at launch because it came out several weeks ahead of schedule and it's free for everyone, even if they don't have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's incredibly accessible, it's really fun, and it's extremely innovative for the FPS genre. With that said, that hasn't stopped it from having a ton of issues. Many players have criticized the roll out of new content, namely pointing out how slow it is, and ridiculed how progression works in the game as it was and still is linked to a challenge system that makes unlocking items feel slow and sometimes not very fun.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
DBLTAP

Minecraft Announces NFTs are "Not Permitted" in Game

Mojang Studios have announced they've taken a stance on NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain technology in Minecraft. Recent times have seen certain companies and video game studios embracing NFTs, often to the dismay of their communities. NFTs are often purchased with cryptocurrencies and often associated with digital assets in the form of GIF or JPEG files. While they're largely marketed as offering digital ownership, they can be seen as monetizing assets in a volatile market, with prices rising and falling rapidly.
VIDEO GAMES
KIAH

Summer Essentials & Must Haves

HOUSTON (KIAH) Well we all want to continue having some fun in the sun this summer and stay healthy, so our good friend of the show, Jamie is back with some summer essentials. Take a look!
HOUSTON, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix is commissioning a mural for Super Bowl 2023. How to apply for the $50,000 project

The 2023 Super Bowl is coming to Phoenix. And so are the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four and the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four. In honor of these upcoming sporting events and the crowds they are sure to bring, the City of Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix Inc. have issued an open call for artists interested in creating an original Phoenix-themed mural in the heart of downtown.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
KIAH

Young Houston man battling cancer for the 4th time needs your help

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The community is rallying behind a Houston-area family whose son is battling cancer for the fourth time. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by 24-year-old, Eduardo Ramos. Ramos’ battle started when he was 11-years-old when he was treated for the first time in Mexico City, but the disease returned seven years later. He […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Apple to roll out ‘lockdown’ feature in fall systems update

(NEXSTAR) – Apple users will soon have the opportunity to lock down their iPhone, iPad, and Mac as part of a new way to protect against “the most sophisticated digital threats.”. This fall, Apple says it will introduce “Lockdown Mode” as part of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and...
TECHNOLOGY
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
621
Followers
428
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy