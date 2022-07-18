ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneshiek County, IA

Crews rescue four kayakers stranded on Upper Iowa River

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENDALLVILLE, IA (WKBT) — The Decorah Fire department rescued four kayakers from the Upper Iowa River Saturday. Around noon, the Winneshiek County...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
news8000.com

Staying cool at the La Crosse County Interstate Fair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Farmers and animals alike are trying to stay cool at La Crosse County Interstate Fair as the heat makes its way across the country. Temperatures in the 90s can warm up the internal body temperatures of animals while they’re in the barn or basking in the sun.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Western Iowa Today

2 Adults, 2 Children Rescued From Island In Upper Iowa River

(Kendallville, IA) — The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and two children were rescued from a small island on the Upper Iowa River Saturday. The people had been kayaking when they became stranded at about noon on the island just north of Kendallville. KCRG/TV reports deputies worked with the Decorah and Harmony fire departments and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to get the people to safety. They told their rescuers they were visiting from the Homestead and North Liberty area.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Winneshiek County, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Kendallville, IN
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Kendallville, IN
Crime & Safety
Winneshiek County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Winneshiek County, IA
KIMT

Charles City man arrested for crashing a car into his neighbor's house

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayakers#Accident#Homestead#North Liberty#Dnr#Rewritten
WOOD TV8

Driver hits parked semi-truck, injured near Sturgis

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash near Sturgis Monday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township. A pickup...
STURGIS, MI
KCRG.com

Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 Northbound near mile marker 195. Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.
FAIRBANK, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAAL-TV

Rochester store employee scammed out of $1,100

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said someone called the business and told the employee they were from the "counterfeit unit" at the "police department in Olmsted County." It happened Thursday evening, July 21, at a business in southeast Rochester. The scammer told the teenage girl working at the store that they were with the police department, and they were sitting with the owners of the business. The scammer gave the teen the correct names of the owners, and told her the store had been receiving a lot of counterfeit money.
ROCHESTER, MN
WOWO News

Deadly Crash Reported On Tillman Road Near I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police told our partners in news at ABC21 that they are investigating a deadly crash on Tillman Rd. near I-469. Around 5 o’clock Monday morning, southbound Tillman Rd. and the Tillman I-469 exit was closed as crews investigate. Details into the crash are...
news8000.com

Mild & Muggier Tonight, Then ALERT DAY for Saturday -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 68F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 90F…. Mild and muggier tonight with a few isolated showers and t-storms in spots, but coverage looks to be around 20% or less… so most areas will likely stay dry. Lows will be in the 60s for most, including mid-upper 60s in the La Crosse area.
LA CROSSE, WI
98.1 KHAK

Bank Scam Sweeps Through Waterloo

If only that text or email you received saying you won 1 million dollars if you provide your social security number, bank account number, and credit card information were true... hopefully one of these days you get that lucky. A text message scam is spreading through Waterloo and it's possible you've already seen this message.
WATERLOO, IA
news8000.com

David ‘Dave’ Benson

Funeral services for David “Dave” Allyn Benson, 83, who died on December 31, 2021, in Duluth, Minnesota, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 1, in Dave’s hometown of Houston, Minnesota. Dave was born in 1938 in La Crosse, the second child to Joyce and Evelyn...
LA CROSSE, WI
KCRG.com

Waterloo man arrested after barricading himself with hostages

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning at approximately 8:30 am, police responded to the 700 block of Kern Street for a welfare check call. Officers arrived to find 40-year-old Robert Smull holding a female and several children against their will inside. Hostage Negotiators, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, and...
WATERLOO, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Reports from the Winneshiek Co. Sheriff and Decorah Police

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident July 3 on Clay Hill Road. Santo Guerrara Rayo, 26, of Spring Grove, Minn., was reportedly southbound on Clay Hill Road near the driveway at 2645 Clay Hill Road when he lost control and rolled the vehicle a number of times down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to crawl out, and were met on the roadway by a passerby who called 911. The two occupants did not request medical treatment. The vehicle sustained $10,000 in damages. Guerrara Rayo was cited for no valid driver’s license.
DECORAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy