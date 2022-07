I was sitting on the subway in a puddle of sweat—which I hope was solely mine, but I can’t be too sure in this heat—when I got a text from my friend. It was a picture of an orange inflatable tube floating near a dock in a green, opaque body of water. “Swelteringggg” the text read, “Found a spot to swim.” My suspicion of the murky water turned to jealousy when the subway halted, and I realized I would be underground in the heat for way longer than I was planning. I’ve seen a half-joke circling the internet saying that this is the coldest summer we’ll have for the rest of our lives. Considering the fact that extreme heat across the world has taken the news by storm this week, the joke may have some truth to it.

