Manhattan, NY

Adam Neumann lists (another) Westchester estate

By TRD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelling in Westchester seems to be working for Adam Neumann, who is looking to part with a property in the Manhattan suburb for the second time in two years. Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, are selling their home at 227 Honey Hollow Road in Bedford Hills for $4.5 million,...

